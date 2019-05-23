Image caption The 200-year-old tree was planted by the Dillwyn Llewelyn family

A council is taking legal action after 70 trees, including a 200-year-old giant redwood, were allegedly felled without permission.

They were cut down last year on land at Penllergaer in Swansea, near a housing development being completed by Enzo's Homes.

Court summons have been issued to Enzo's Homes, Fiorenzo Sauro and tree contractor Arwyn Morgan.

They have been ordered to appear at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Mark Thomas, Swansea council's cabinet member for environment, said the authority had been investigating for five months.

"This case is something we have taken very seriously and it has taken a lot of hard work to get to this stage," he added.