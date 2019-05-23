Image caption The Woosnam family say they want to diversify to ensure their farm survives

Plans to build a 32,000-bird chicken farm in Powys have been rejected for the second time in two years.

Gareth and Delyth Woosnam already have sheep and cows at Upper Gwestydd, near Newtown, but want to diversify and ensure the farm survives.

County councillors had rejected a bid in 2017 amid concerns about the impact on local roads and the environment.

Some members said heavy lorries could be driven safely, but others warned great crested newts could be affected.

Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan, a supporter of animal rights, was among more than 5,000 people who signed a petition against the original proposal, submitted in August 2016.

Campaigners at the time said it was inappropriate for the Cefn Mawr area, which they described as a "much-loved haven of peace" and a beauty spot.

The plan was rejected by eight votes to six, with one abstention, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.