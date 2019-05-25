Image copyright Plaid Cymru Image caption Councillor Paul James had been preparing for a charity bike ride when he died

Friends of a councillor who was killed while out training for a charity cycle ride are set to "complete what he started".

Paul James, 61, was hit on the A487 between Waun Fawr and Bow Street near Aberystwyth in April.

His ride would have raised funds for two hospitals which had recently treated him for a heart condition.

After discussions with his family, Mr James's friends decided to continue with the 140-mile (225km) challenge.

The 11 riders, who were all asked personally by Mr James to take part, will set off from Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth on Saturday heading for Morriston Hospital in Swansea, before returning on Sunday.

Mr James, who was Ceredigion county councillor for Llanbadarn Fawr Sulien, had raised a few hundred pounds for the two hospitals when he died.

The total has now topped £13,000.

The funds will go towards new equipment at wards in both hospitals.

Mike Blair, one of the riders, said: "The family were keen for the ride to carry on, and we were keen to complete something that Paul had started.

"He'll always be in our thoughts throughout the ride.

"He filled a room when he walked in with his personality, and when you hear that he was doing something like this, it becomes infectious.

"We wanted to help him and be part of it with him."