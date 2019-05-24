Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Trewen primary school is one of the schools to close

Plans to close three rural schools in Ceredigion have been approved by council bosses, who say it will save £220,000 a year.

Beulah, Cilcennin and Trewen primary schools will shut at the end of the school year.

Parents had claimed Ceredigion County Council had forgotten the quality of education offered at smaller schools.

Objections to the closures were considered by council bosses in March but approval has been given.

There are 15 pupils at the school in Beulah, eight at Trewen and seven at Cilcennin.

Image copyright Elentaris LTD Image caption Ysgol Beulah celebrated its centenary in 2017

The council said objections were discussed "in detail" by councillors, alongside the case for and against closing each school.

Councillor Catrin Miles, cabinet member for schools services, said they wanted to ensure "all children in Ceredigion continue to have the best possible education".

She added: "This is part of our ongoing restructure of schools to ensure that we can provide pupils with the best learning environments and experiences.

"After facing years of severe cuts to council budgets from central government, we continue to have to consider the most efficient ways of providing education whilst maintaining the highest standards."