Image copyright Mark Lewis Image caption The signs have been put up in English and Welsh on both sides of the carriageway

Large new name signs have been erected over the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as part of "toll removal" work.

The decision to rename the Second Severn Crossing caused controversy last year.

Dozens of people weighed in on the new signs on social media, with one user branding the new notices "absurdly large".

Tolls to cross the Severn bridges into Wales were scrapped in December after 52 years.

Highways England confirmed the work had been completed earlier this week.

The go-ahead for the new name was given by the former first minister, the prime minister and the Queen.