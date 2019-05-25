Image copyright Google Image caption Neil McEvoy AM (right), who is supporting town councillor Freya Bletsoe (middle), says the replica is 'part of Welsh cultural art'

A couple have been ordered to remove a replica mural commemorating a flooded village in north Wales.

The original 'Cofiwch Dryweryn' graffiti wall marked the flooding of Capel Celyn, Gwynedd in 1965, and was badly damaged and rebuilt in April.

A mural painted on the side of sweet shop in Bridgend is among a number of replicas erected since it was vandalised.

However, the local council says it falls under the category of an advert.

The replica was erected by Plaid Cymru town councillor Freya Bletsoe, who runs a sweet shop and toffee-makers in Bridgend with her husband Steven, the town council's deputy mayor.

Ms Bletsoe decided to paint the mural on the side of the Ella Riley's shop in Nolton Street after getting permission from their landlord.

She said it was an act of "solidarity" after the original, which was located in Aberystwyth in Ceredigion, was vandalised.

"We've had an utterly brilliant local reaction. We've had people driving past beeping their horns, people taking photos, and travelling here to take photos," she said.

Ms Bletsoe added: "It's not advertising anything at all unless you're advertising that the English have drowned a village in north Wales."

The letter, sent to the property landlord, refers to the mural being unauthorised and needing advertising consent. It threatens a fine or conviction.

Image caption The relationship between the sweet shop and Bridgend Council has turned sour

Neil McEvoy AM, who is supporting the couple, said he believed the council were misinterpreting the relevant legislation.

He said: "This is not about commercial advertisements. I think you have a council indulging in anti-Welsh activity. It's part of Welsh heritage and part of Welsh cultural art."

A Bridgend council official said: "As the display of adverts without consent constitutes a criminal offence, the property owner has been directed to the council's website to download relevant application forms.

"We are happy to advise them further if they have any queries regarding this".