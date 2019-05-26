Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption The force are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of Colin Purton

A police force has said they are "increasingly concerned" about the welfare of a missing 78-year-old man last seen on a bus.

Colin Purton has been missing from his home in Penyffordd, Flintshire, since Wednesday.

The pensioner was last seen on CCTV travelling by bus just before 08:00 BST from Mold on Thursday morning.

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone with information who may have seen him in the area.