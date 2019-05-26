Wales

Appeal for missing Flintshire man last seen on bus

  • 26 May 2019
Colin Purton Image copyright North Wales Police
Image caption The force are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of Colin Purton

A police force has said they are "increasingly concerned" about the welfare of a missing 78-year-old man last seen on a bus.

Colin Purton has been missing from his home in Penyffordd, Flintshire, since Wednesday.

The pensioner was last seen on CCTV travelling by bus just before 08:00 BST from Mold on Thursday morning.

North Wales Police are appealing for anyone with information who may have seen him in the area.

Image copyright North Wales Police
Image caption The 78-year-old was last seen on a bus travelling from Mold

