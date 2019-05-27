Three rescued from stricken yacht off Porthcawl coast
- 27 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three people have been rescued after their sailing boat suffered engine problems amid high winds.
The 23ft (7m) vessel was about two-and-a-half miles off the coast of Porthcawl, Bridgend county, when lifeboat crews were called.
A crew from Porthcawl RNLI had to travel through mist to find the boat as it was not traceable by radar.
The vessel was towed back to Porthcawl marina following the breakdown at Sunday lunchtime.