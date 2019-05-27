Image copyright RNLI/Chris Page Image caption The RNLI said the yacht was not traceable by radar

Three people have been rescued after their sailing boat suffered engine problems amid high winds.

The 23ft (7m) vessel was about two-and-a-half miles off the coast of Porthcawl, Bridgend county, when lifeboat crews were called.

A crew from Porthcawl RNLI had to travel through mist to find the boat as it was not traceable by radar.

The vessel was towed back to Porthcawl marina following the breakdown at Sunday lunchtime.