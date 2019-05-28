Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How easy is it to move a Banksy mural?

A team of contractors are set to start a four-day effort to move a Banksy artwork - painted across two external walls of a garage - to its new home.

Banksy's Seasons Greetings mural in Port Talbot, worth a six-figure sum, will begin its journey to a new gallery in the town on Tuesday.

The team have previously spoken of their "sleepless nights" over the task.

Work will start at about 08:00 BST, but contractors have spent weeks preparing for the move.

The graffiti on steelworker Ian Lewis' garage appeared overnight in December and was sold to Essex-based gallery owner John Brandler in January.

Image caption Dave Williams and his team have been tasked with moving the piece

Dave Williams, a civil contracts manager, is in charge of moving the 4.5-tonne corner section to the Ty'r Orsaf building.

The wall has been covered in resin to prevent it crumbling, and wooden framing is already in place to keep the wall upright as it is cut.

If all goes to plan, a crane will be used to lift the sections of cut wall on to a wagon on Wednesday.

Police will then escort the HGV as it transports the artwork across town.

On Thursday and Friday, the team is expected to make sure the wall is protected and secured in place at Mr Brandler's street art gallery.