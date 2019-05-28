Police launch inquiry into man's death in Ely, Cardiff
- 28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating the death of a man after emergency services were called to "the scene of an incident" at a wooded area in Cardiff.
The 22-year-old was found near Trelai Park in Ely at about 16:00 BST on Monday.
South Wales Police said the victim, who lived locally, was taken to hospital but later died.
Detectives have been looking into the circumstances surrounding the death and his family is being supported.