Police are investigating the death of a man after emergency services were called to "the scene of an incident" at a wooded area in Cardiff.

The 22-year-old was found near Trelai Park in Ely at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police said the victim, who lived locally, was taken to hospital but later died.

Detectives have been looking into the circumstances surrounding the death and his family is being supported.