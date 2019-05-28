Image copyright Google Image caption The pug was found injured in Black Ash Park, Newport

A pug found in a "horrendous state" had injuries consistent with dog fighting, the RSPCA said.

The charity is appealing for information after a member of the public found the dog in Black Ash Park, Newport, south-east Wales, on 12 May.

The dog was unable to walk and was covered in wounds which vets thought were several days old. The RSPCA released pictures of the injuries.

The female pug was taken to a vet, but died 24 hours later.

A microchip showed it was registered at a local kennel, which confirmed it had taken the dog in as a stray.

The kennel had then given the dog to a person claiming to be the owner.

RSPCA inspector Emma Smith said: "This poor dog was found in a horrendous state, unable to walk, and covered in injuries.

"A kind-hearted member of the public rushed the dog to the vets, but her injuries were severe and sadly she died a day later.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Vets said the injuries were consistent with dog fighting

"Given the dog's state, it seems very possible she was deliberately dumped in the park in this way.

"Her injuries were horrific and potentially consistent with dog fighting activity."