Injured man stranded on Preseli hill for three days
- 28 May 2019
An injured man was trapped on a hill for three days before being rescued.
The "vulnerable" man broke his ankle while walking on Mynydd Carningli, near Newport, Pembrokeshire.
Western Beacons Mountain Search and Rescue Team said it believed he had been on the hills since Saturday.
A member of the public found the man and alerted Dyfed-Powys Police. It called in a Coastguard helicopter to help with the rescue at 11:40 BST.
The man is being treated in hospital.