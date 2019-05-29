Image caption Cwm Taf's chief executive Allison Williams and chairman Prof Marcus Longley have been questioned by AMs about the failings

A health board at the centre of failings in maternity care should see changes of leadership, according to a council boss.

Councillor Andrew Morgan said he had lost confidence in Cwm Taf health board months before an independent review gave a damning verdict on care at two hospitals in the south Wales valleys.

It found services were "under extreme pressure" and "dysfunctional".

The health board has accepted all of the report's findings and apologised.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething put the health board into special measures following the review and an independent panel will oversee changes at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant and Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil.

The review by two royal colleges heard that mothers who came forward with concerns saying they were ignored or made to feel worthless.

AMs have since questioned health board chiefs - including chief executive Allison Williams and chairman Prof Marcus Longley - who admitted the experiences of families "came as a complete shock".

But Mr Morgan said he wrote to the health board on 31 January "raising a number of concerns", outlining his lack of confidence in the health board.

Image caption Councillor Andrew Morgan said he wrote to the health board with concerns in January

He said: "My concerns have been compounded by the seemingly ill-thought out and shambolic delivery of the implementation of bringing maternity services together on one key site in Prince Charles Hospital, where a plethora of issues have become apparent - including patient overcrowding and the intense pressure on staff."

In the letter, Mr Morgan said he had spoken to a number of the families affected by the failings and found each of the cases "extremely distressing".

He added that due to "inconsistent messages and continuing concerns" he has "lost confidence" in the health board.

Concluding the letter Mr Morgan said he believed there needed to be "changes at the top".

"The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists has highlighted the "fundamental and worrying lack of leadership and action at the highest levels in the health board" and, regrettably, I concur with this assessment and therefore call on the chief executive to consider her position and for the board to consider its options to address these serious concerns at the earliest possible opportunity," he added.

A fresh independent panel will oversee improvements led by Mick Giannasi, who was appointed by the health minister.

Image caption Jessica Western says she was not listened to at different points before and after the birth of daughter Macie, who died after 19 days

The panel could look at cases of poor care, some involving baby deaths, going back 10 years.

Mr Giannasi said he would recommend leadership changes if needed.

A spokesman for the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: "The health board has apologised unreservedly for the distress caused to families affected by poor care in our maternity services. We accept all of the findings of the recent Royal Colleges' report and we are absolutely committed to putting right the very serious concerns identified by the review team.

"Every issue raised is being treated with the utmost seriousness and work is already underway to improve the services we provide to women and their babies.

"The Welsh Government has now placed our maternity services into special measures and we welcome the additional support that comes with this increased Welsh Government escalation.

"This includes expert advice and scrutiny from an independent maternity oversight panel as well as increased support for leadership and governance.

"We are determined to put this right, and to provide all our partners and our patients with the necessary assurance that the report's recommendations are being implemented in full."

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.