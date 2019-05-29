Buckley house fire: Woman dies and one in hospital
A woman has died and another is in hospital following a serious house fire overnight.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze in Burntwood Road, Buckley, Flintshire, just before 03:00 BST.
Crews found the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in the house and she was taken to Wrexham Maelor hospital, but later died.
Another woman, in her 40s, is not thought to be in a serious condition.
The fire service and North Wales Police have launched a joint investigation.