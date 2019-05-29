A man has pleaded guilty to possessing a "significant amount" of ecstasy-based drug Donkey Kong.

Michael Iannucci, 20, from Barry, appeared before Cardiff Crown Court to admit possession with intent to supply.

Iannucci will be sentenced at a later date.

South Wales Police and Gwent Police have both issued warnings about the so-called Donkey Kong pills, which are known to have been circulating in the south Wales area.

The force said they were dangerously potent and if anyone had taken one and become unwell, they should seek medical attention immediately.

The Donkey Kong form of MDMA is a line of inquiry for Gwent Police, which is investigating the death of 13-year-old Carson Price.

Carson, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, is thought to have taken drugs before he was found unconscious in Ystrad Mynach Park in April.