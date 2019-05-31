Image copyright University of Wales Trinity Saint David Image caption The stone axe was discovered at an archaeological dig in Talsarn

A Stone Age axe has been unearthed by archaeological students during a dig in Ceredigion.

A team from the University of Wales discovered the Neolithic artefact during a three-week excavation in Llanllyr, Talsarn.

Geo-archaeologist Martin Bates said it was "strange" to find such a valuable item.

Second year student Joe Neal, who found it, said: "I couldn't have hoped to find anything better."

Staff and pupils from Trinity Saint David's Lampeter campus had been focusing on low mounds surrounded by marshland, which was believed to be dry ground in the Prehistoric era.

Nine other flint tools, also dating back thousands of years, were also found in the dig, all of which were in good condition.

Image copyright Martin Bates Image caption University of Wales Trinity Saint David students and staff had been on a three-week excavation

Dr Bates said the axe was still sharp and it was unusual to find it in such a state.

"The people who came here clearly made tools, used them and abandoned them," he said.

"All of the flints are still very sharp, it is a testament to their tool-making skills."

He added that he was hopeful of returning to the site and unearthing more artefacts.

"A tantalising thought is that there may be more."

Mr Neal added: "This is my first dig and the first time I have found anything, so this is great."