Image copyright Yusuf Khan Image caption Two people have been arrested at the Dar Ul Isra community centre

Roads are closed, buses are diverted and a railway station is shut following "incidents" at an Islamic centre and near Cardiff University.

South Wales Police is advising people to stay away from Cathays, Cardiff.

The Muslim Council for Wales said two people had been arrested at the Dar Ul Isra community centre in the early hours.

Police said the road closures were also linked to a separate incident in the same area of Cathays.