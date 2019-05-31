Armed police called to Flintshire 'machete' incident
31 May 2019
A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a village following reports of an incident involving weapons.
Officers closed Ffordd Trelawnyd at the Gwaenysgor junction in Trelawnyd, Flintshire, early on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Gary Kelly said: "We responded to an incident in which we believed weapons including knives and machetes were present."
The road reopened at about 06:40 BST.
North Wales Police said investigations are continuing.