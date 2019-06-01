Image copyright Reuters Image caption Wynne Evans sang on the pitch before Spurs played their first match at their new stadium

Radio Wales presenter Wynne Evans has revealed he paid thousands of pounds for tickets to Saturday's Champions League final that he never received.

The lifelong Spurs fan spent £7,000 on two tickets through an online agency ahead of the "match of a lifetime".

But the tenor - the voice of the Go Compare TV adverts - was later told the tickets were no longer available.

"My 14-year-old son was distraught and heaven knows how many other fans they've mugged off," he said.

The 47-year-old radio presenter added: "After I paid up, the agency emailed me to say they were not able to fulfil my order.

"It looks like they sold the tickets to me then resold them when they realised they could get a lot more for them."

Evans fears he will not get his money back - although he was not prepared to miss the game and so bought another set of tickets for him and his son Taliesin.

He has not revealed how much he forked out for the second set - although he did say it was more than £7,000.

The singing star said: "I was gutted but it hasn't put me off going - there's no way I would miss this match.

"I've been a Spurs fan since I was seven so it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see my team in the Champions League final."

Evans, who plays Gio Compario in the popular TV insurance adverts, was on the pitch to sing to the crowd for Tottenham's last match at the old White Hart Lane.

And when Spurs played their first match at their new 61,000-capacity stadium he belted out a rendition of Glory, Glory Tottenham Hotspur.