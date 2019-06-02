Wales

Man arrested after assault at Rhyl mosque

  • 2 June 2019
Vale Road Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at a mosque in Rhyl.

Officers were called to the building on Vale Road at about 23:20 BST on Saturday.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence, said Supt Sharon McCairn from North Wales Police.

He is currently in custody.

