Take That fans may need to "have a little patience" in Cardiff on Saturday as road closures are in place for the band's Greatest Hits tour.

Enhanced security checks will take place at the Principality Stadium, and people are asked to leave large bags at home and allow plenty of time.

Road closures will be in place from 17:30 BST until 23:30 with diversions, although some roads maybe shut sooner.

Cardiff is also hosting England v Bangladesh in the Cricket World Cup.

Thousands of cricket fans may be leaving nearby Sophia Gardens after the match as pop fans arrive for the Take That gig.

It is the ninth time the band has played in Cardiff, and the concert will be streamed live to cinemas.

Cardiff council has warned that some roads may be closed earlier than planned if concerns about crowd safety arise.