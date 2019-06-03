Image caption USA-based Honeywell is proposing the closure of its St Asaph site

Workers at a Denbighshire factory are expected to be told it is to close with the loss of about 130 jobs.

Honeywell in St Asaph, which manufactures plastic conduits and switches under the brand MK, has been in consultation with staff since March.

Peter Hughes, Regional Secretary for Unite Wales, said the decision would be confirmed at a meeting.

Mr Hughes previously described the move as a "huge blow" to the workforce.

Work is set to be moved to some of the USA-based company's other sites in the UK and abroad.

It is thought a handful of staff from St Asaph will be transferred to other sites.