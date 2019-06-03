Image caption Protesters marched for half a mile from the centre of Abermule to the facility site last September

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to help villagers fight plans for a rubbish processing plant.

Powys County Council's cabinet approved the building of the £4m bulk recycling facility on the outskirts of Abermule.

This was despite a full meeting of the council voting against the plan days earlier.

Villagers are trying to raise £5,000 for a legal challenge. Officials say the facility will help the council meet recycling targets.

Protests have also been held, with locals complaining about potential noise, traffic and pollution.

Initial plans were passed by the council's planning committee by one vote in August 2018.

The facility's aim was helping the authority hit the Welsh Government target of all councils recycling 70% of their waste by 2024-25.

Abermule was chosen as it was "ideally located" between north Powys' two main population centres, Welshpool and Newtown.

Image caption Members of Abermule Communities Together have held a number of demonstrations against the plan

Following a close vote, the plan was rejected at a full council meeting on 16 May.

However, the authority's cabinet voted unanimously in favour five days later.

A council spokesman said a consultation involving villagers met legal requirements.

Action group Abermule Communities Together has raised £1,260 towards its target to challenge the decision.

"We need professional legal advice and an initial £5,000 or possibly a bit more to continue the fight." said chairman Stephen Meadowcroft.

"The cabinet decision shows that they care nothing for our village and intend to build their cathedral to waste no matter what we put in front of them."