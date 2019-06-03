Two men charged after Cardiff mosque disturbance
- 3 June 2019
Two men have been charged following a disturbance at a mosque in Cardiff.
South Wales Police officers were called to the Dar Ul Isra community centre in Cathays at about 01:25 BST on Sunday.
A 19-year-old from the Rumney area has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and wounding and an 18-year-old from Gabalfa with two counts of assault.
Both have been remanded in custody and will appear in front of city magistrates on Tuesday.