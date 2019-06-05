Image copyright Adrian White Image caption The crash closed the A4067 at Pontardawe for a crash investigation

An 11-year-old boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital following a crash between between six cars and an empty coach.

A 75-year-old man was arrested in connection with the smash on the A4067 southbound, between Pontardawe and Glais, which happened at 08:30 BST on Tuesday.

He has been released while inquiries continue.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A4067 near Pontardawe

The A4067 was closed in both directions between the two locations for several hours while investigations took place. Officers thanked the community for their "patience and understanding."

A spokesman said: "We would like to speak to any witnesses who may have left the scene prior to giving their details to officers and anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, or of any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision."