Climate change and sea level rise will "likely bring changes" to a Ceredigion beach, the county council has said.

A review is taking place into the stability of Tanybwlch beach in Aberystwyth's sea defences.

The council's conservation team will hold events over the next two months for residents and visitors to share their local knowledge of the area.

The beach's shingle ridge is a site of special scientific interest, with the coastal path running along the top.

Some of Tanybwlch is part of the Pendinas and Tanybwlch Local Nature Reserve.

Rhodri Evans, Ceredigion cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: "Tanybwlch beach is a popular destination for many people; whether that's visitors walking the coastal path, residents taking their dogs for a daily walk or anyone wishing to take in the natural beauty of the reserve."