John James and Amanda Fox said the toilet closure had caused "resentment and consternation"

The closure of public toilets at a harbour earmarked for regeneration is "totally objectionable", two county councillors have said.

John James and Amanda Fox in Burry Port said it affected elderly and disabled people, children and mums-to-be.

Carmarthenshire council said the toilets had been targeted by vandals, adding that other facilities across the harbour will be upgraded within a year.

A spokesman said it was hoped new toilets would also become available.

The two councillors launched a petition against their own authority after they failed to overturn the decision to closure the toilets, near the former lifeboat station.

They said the public were not asking for additional toilets, but that the closed toilets be replaced.

The toilets near the old lifeboat station had been targeted by vandals, the council said

"We have an ageing population that suffer from the ailments that come in later life, and readily available toilets play a very important part in ensuring they can cope with these needs in a proper and dignified manner," they said.

"Other vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, children and people with disabilities, as well as their carers, are also affected.

"It's a shame that the removal of these toilets is causing so much resentment and consternation when there are so many positive things happening and planned for the Burry Port harbour area."

In response, Carmarthenshire's head of leisure Ian Jones said: "The toilets on the east side of the harbour were removed by the council after a number of incidents of vandalism.

"We are in the process of looking into options for alternate provision," he told told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"However, there are toilet facilities within a five-minute walk on the other side of the harbour. These are due to be upgraded over the next 12 months."

Mr Jones added: "It is also hoped that the investment into the new harbour office and cafe will provide additional provision."