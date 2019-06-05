Image caption One TB screening session was extended to meet public demand

Additional screenings for Tuberculosis (TB) are being held after 1,000 people attended sessions at a village in Carmarthenshire.

Public Health Wales (PHW) and Hywel Dda University Health Board has provided the sessions in Llwynhendy.

Of the five held on Tuesday and Wednesday, which originally had capacity for 700 people, one was extended to meet the public demand.

A PHW official said the response had been "excellent".

The screenings are an attempt to bring under control an ongoing outbreak of TB in Llwynhendy.

There is evidence to suggest there are a number of as-yet unidentified active and latent TB cases in the village, officials said.

The aim is to identify these cases so the individuals affected can be treated.

Dr Brendan Mason, consultant in communicable disease control for PHW, said: "The community response to the screening exercise has been excellent. The extended and extra session are being offered to ensure that everyone who comes forward can be screened.

"We are particularly keen for adults who were customers or employees of the Joiners Arms public house in Llwynhendy between 2009 and 2010 and may have been in contact with the first cases in this outbreak to attend for screening, so we urge those people in particular come forward for the remaining screening session."

The additional session will take place from 08:00 to 13:30 on Thursday at Llwynhendy Health Centre.