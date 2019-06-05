Cardiff M4 closed after crash
A man has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a crash that closed the M4 for several hours.
Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway of the motorway at about 19:30 BST.
South Wales Police said the crash, between junction 30 for Cardiff Gate and 32 for Coryton, involved a white Toyota Hilux.
The eastbound road remained closed on Wednesday night.