Image copyright Mike Lewis Image caption The thunderstorm brought flash flooding to the Pentwyn area of Cardiff on Friday

Cars have been left submerged and people have faced disruption on the roads after a thunderstorm brought flash flooding to parts of Cardiff.

Pictures shared on social media showed vehicles under water near the leisure centre on Bryn Celyn Road in Pentwyn.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had attended flooding calls in Llanrumney, Rumney and Pentwyn.

And there was heavy traffic on the M4 westbound at the Brynglas Tunnels after one lane was closed due to flooding.

It comes after the Met Office warned of the possibility of heavy thundery showers causing some travel disruption across south Wales on Friday.

Image copyright Mike Lewis Image caption Residents watched on as their cars became submerged in rain water

A yellow weather warning remains in place until 23:00 BST.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Newport, Rhondda Cynon Taff, Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

Image copyright Mike Lewis Image caption The fire service said it responded to a number of flooding incidents across Cardiff on Friday evening

BBC Wales weather forecaster Derek Brockway said the stormy weather would make its way north towards Norway over the weekend.