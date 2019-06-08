Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur died in hospital after being attacked near a railway station

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering a teenager in Cardiff last weekend.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was stabbed 21 times near Cathays railway station at about 00:30 BST on Sunday and died in hospital.

Abdulghalil Aldobhani, 22, and Shafique Shaddad, 24, both from Cardiff, appeared before city magistrates on Saturday.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday.

Aseel Arar, 34, from Selly Oak, Birmingham, also appeared before magistrates charged with assisting an offender.

The court heard she was alleged to have booked a hotel in Birmingham Airport for Abdulghalil Aldobhani and an aeroplane ticket to Lisbon, Portugal. Her case has also been sent to the crown court.

Police are continuing to question a 21-year-old man from Cardiff arrested in London on Friday on suspicion of murder.