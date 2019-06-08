Image copyright Empics

Powys's head of education has resigned from his post just nine months after being appointed following a cut in senior management roles at the authority.

Alec Clark took over running education after the post of director of education was scrapped and education and social services were merged.

The council cut eight of 24 leadership posts last year to save £1.3m.

The previous director left the council after failing to get the top job.

Ian Budd had been Dr Clark's boss when the two of them went for the new head of education role after the post of director was deleted.

Dr Clark is to take a new job as director of an education trust in southern England.

The leader of the Liberal Democrat and Green group, James Gibson-Watt, called for a crisis meeting of all group leaders with chief executive Caroline Turner to discuss the future of the schools' service.

He said there were a number of schools falling into serious budget deficit positions, especially at secondary level, and a "general deterioration" in the financial position of schools across the county.

"The council needs to establish a cross-party approach to create a coherent strategic vision for the Powys education system that can command support across the council," he said.

Dr Turner confirmed Dr Clark would be leaving at the end of August, adding: "I will want to discuss future arrangements with the appointments panel as soon as possible.

"Alec has only been with us for a short time, but has made an important contribution to the work of the council and to supporting our schools over the past nine months."