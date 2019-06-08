Image caption Prof Noel Lloyd was vice-chancellor at the university for seven years

Former vice-chancellor of Aberystwyth University Prof Noel Lloyd has died aged at the age of 72.

The university's deputy chancellor, Gwerfyl Pierce Jones, described Mr Lloyd as "a brilliant scholar" and said his death was a "huge loss".

Mr Lloyd served as vice-chancellor from 2004 until 2011 and was appointed a CBE in 2010 for services to higher education.

He leaves a widow, two children and two grandchildren.

Ms Pierce Jones said: "I saw at first hand the respect he had, not only on the basis of his scholarship but also his charming personality, natural fairness and sincerity."

In a tweet, she added: "His intellect was matched only by his integrity, generosity and concern for others."

Prof Elizabeth Treasure, vice-chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said Mr Lloyd had made "an outstanding contribution to higher education".

"A deeply principled individual, he will be remembered for his intellect, compassion and tireless work ethic," she said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Dilys and family."

Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies, who was a student at Aberystywth, tweeted: "He not only led Aber with distinction but made an important wider contribution to Wales."

Upon Mr Lloyd's retirement in 2011, Sir Emyr Jones Parry, president of the university, said he had "given long and distinguished service" to the institution.

Prior to his work as vice-chancellor at the university, Mr Lloyd served as registrar, head of mathematics and dean of science.

He graduated in mathematics from Cambridge University, where he completed his doctorate and became a research fellow.

Mr Lloyd also served as secretary of Capel y Morfa in Aberystwyth and chair of the Church and Society Board of the Presbyterian Church of Wales.