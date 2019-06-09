Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Two people are in hospital with serious injuries following the incident outside The Banc nightclub

Two people have been seriously injured after being hit by a van outside a nightclub in the south Wales valleys.

The incident happened at 01:35 BST on Sunday morning on Llewellyn Street in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

Police said a white Citroen Berlingo vehicle collided with two pedestrians outside The Banc venue, where a 30-year-old male driver was arrested at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours, but has now reopened.

South Wales Police have asked for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, and have also appealed for any dash cam footage of the incident.