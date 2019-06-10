Police investigate 'unexplained' death of woman in Wrexham
- 10 June 2019
The "unexplained" death of a woman is being investigated by police.
An ambulance was called to an address on Chester Road, Wrexham, at about 06:30 BST Sunday following reports a woman's body had been found.
After paramedics arrived, the police were called.
North Wales Police said the death is being treated as "unexplained" as enquiries continue with a post mortem examination due to take place on Monday.