Image copyright Google Image caption Drivers blame the introduction of automatic number plate recognition cameras

Council leaders are stepping in after drivers complained about being fined for short visits to a shopping centre.

Motorists claim they are getting £90 penalty charge notices at Island Green in Wrexham for calling at the railway station or collecting pizza.

They are blaming the introduction of automatic number plate recognition cameras at the centre.

Wrexham council leader Mark Pritchard said it was "completely unfair" and wants to meet operators Euro Car Parks.

Euro Car Parks has not responded to a request for comment.

More than 1,800 people have joined a protest group on Facebook urging motorists to boycott the car park, with some vowing to do their shopping in other towns.

The car park operates on a pay-and-display basis, but drivers say they were not penalised for short visits before the cameras were installed.

Image copyright Roger Cornfoot Image caption Drivers use the retail park to pick up people from Wrexham Central railway station

Jamie Harper, from Wrexham, said: "I attended the Island Green car park at 5.45pm to pick up an elderly relative from the train station, who was due to arrive at 5.55pm.

"The train was running slightly late and he arrived at 6.05pm.

"I left the car park at 6.07pm and subsequently, a week later I received a penalty charge notice from Euro Car Parks for £90."

Michelle Tulk, also from Wrexham, said her daughter was fined twice for picking up pizzas after 21:00, and pointed out: "The shops are not open at that time."

Mr Pritchard criticised the strict approach to enforcement.

"Everybody understands they've got to manage car parks, but I think they're issuing tickets and fines when people are just using it as a turning point or to visit the station," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

But an email from Euro Car Parks customer services shared on Facebook by a resident said: "This is a pay and display car park. It is not a drop off/pick up point/collection point.

"If you use the car park facilities payment must be made - all drivers have to pay to use the car park."