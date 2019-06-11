Image copyright Google Image caption NASUWT said its members "continue to suffer adverse management practices" at the school

Teachers at a secondary school are set to stage their second series of strikes over the way they are managed.

Members of the NASUWT union at Flintshire's Connah's Quay High School accuse senior figures of undermining their work.

Teachers are due to walk out on 18, 25 and 26 June.

Parents have been sent a letter saying the school will be closed to all pupils on those days but the remaining GCSE exams will go ahead as planned.

Union officials held a strike ballot in January after failing to resolve the problems with Flintshire County Council and the school's board of governors.

Siôn Amlyn, NASUWT national executive member for Flintshire, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Our members continue to suffer adverse management practices which undermine their professionalism and causes uncertainty in their day-to-day work."

A letter to parents signed by head teacher Ann Peers, and chair of governors Councillor Andy Dunbobbin, said the decision to close had not been reached "lightly" and it would continue negotiations with the union to resolve "any outstanding issues".

"The key consideration is to ensure the health and safety of learners and staff," the letter said.

"We can reassure you that the planned remaining two examinations for Year 11 will go ahead uninterrupted."

Claire Homard, Flintshire's chief officer for education and youth, said the council had been kept "fully informed" about the industrial action, which she said was "an internal matter for the school".