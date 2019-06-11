Image caption Gwent Police carried out the raids early on Tuesday

Police have arrested 12 people on drugs offence after 15 early morning raids involving more than 180 specialist officers.

Operation Dynamic took place across Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

Two women and 10 men were arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. They are all currently in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

Operation Dynamic is part of Operation Jigsaw, a campaign to tackle serious and organised crime in Gwent.

The raids took place in the Rhymney, Hengoed, Trelewis, Nelson, Bargoed, Pontlottyn, Oakdale, Pontllanfraith and Newbridge areas of Caerphilly and the Abertillery area of Blaenau Gwent.

Det Insp Andrew Tuck, said the raids were "the culmination of over six months of meticulous work across Gwent Police to disrupt the supply of the most harmful drugs in our society".

"This operation has specifically looked at tackling those thought to be involved in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin and some forms of ecstasy," he said.