Image copyright Aldi Image caption The new supermarket will be built on the former site of a Kwik Save store

Plans for a new supermarket in Aberystwyth creating 40 jobs have been approved despite a rival's objection.

Aldi has been given the go-ahead for a store on Park Avenue, but Lidl said it may seek a judicial review.

Ceredigion councillor Ceredig Davies said the area was in a poor condition, and no residents had objected.

Natural Resources Wales raised flooding fears, but council officers said the "strategic importance" of the former Kwik Save site outweighed the risks.

There was unanimous support from councillors for Aldi's plan, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Councillor Peter Davies said the store would be a "huge boost not just for those in this part of Aberystwyth but the town in general".

A hotel which had been part of an earlier proposal from Aldi approved in 2011 has been dropped, as it was now considered unsuitable.

A last minute objection from Lidl was revealed at the meeting, which included reference to launching a judicial review if the application was approved.

Lidl has a store on the nearby Rheidol Retail Park.

In 2011, grandmother Enid Jones held up the building of new Tesco and Marks and Spencer stores in Aberystwyth by refusing to move home.

Construction eventually went ahead in 2015 after the council carried out a compulsory purchase order for the house to be demolished.