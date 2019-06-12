Image copyright Lawray Architects Image caption An impression of how the redeveloped Old College will look

A 19th Century university building is to get a new lease of life after a £26m redevelopment won council backing.

Aberystwyth's Old College will include a 33-bed hotel as it is transformed into a cultural, learning and enterprise centre.

Up to 40 new jobs will be created as the university hopes to attract an extra 200,000 visitors a year.

Ceredigion cabinet member Gareth Lloyd said: "The importance of this project is beyond anything I could say."

The Grade I-listed seafront premises was built during the 1860s around Castle House, designed by architect John Nash in the 1790s.

The redeveloped Old College is set to reopen in 2022, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Lawray Architects Image caption The interior of the building will be transformed

Aberystwyth University has been granted £10.6m of lottery funding towards the project.

The application for the redevelopment of the building of "outstanding architectural and historic significance" includes a new facade, as well as changes to 1 and 2 New Promenade and the demolition and redevelopment of two properties at King Street.

"The proposed rejuvenation of the building with its new access atrium is seen as the next step in reasserting its role as a significant contributor to Aberystwyth's economic and cultural significance," the planning report stated.