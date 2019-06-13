Image caption Twenty-five firefighters tackled the blaze on Dan-Y-Darren on 11 June 2018

An investigation into the cause of an explosion which left five people in hospital has proved "inconclusive".

The blast at a property in Llanbradach, near Caerphilly, in June 2018 was initially believed to have been caused by "items within the house" combusting.

Some 25 firefighters tackled the resulting blaze and a witness said the front door "blew off the house".

But investigations have been unable to ascertain the cause or whether arson was involved, Gwent Police said.

"No arrests have taken place and investigations into whether this was arson or not have proved inconclusive," said the force.

"As a result, the investigation has been finalised."

The blaze created huge smoke plumes seen across a wide area last June.

Five people needed hospital treatment at the time but no further details have been released about their condition.