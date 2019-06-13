Image copyright matthewleesdixon Image caption Objectors have complained about issues such as the noise and the impact on bird life

Two leading TV writers have objected to plans for a zip wire across the Cardiff Bay waterfront near their homes.

Russell T Davies, who revived Doctor Who after its long break from TV, and House of Cards screenwriter Andrew Davies are among local residents who have complained.

The City Zip Company has said that many of the complaints are wrong and has offered to speak to objectors.

Cardiff Council says the application is still under consideration.

The City Zip Company wants to install a 360m zip wire from the roof of St David's Hotel to land near the Norwegian Church.

Cardiff South and Penarth MP Stephen Doughty has urged the planning committee to reject the scheme after "significant opposition" from residents.

Objectors have complained about such issues as the noise, loss of privacy and the impact on bird life.

Russell T Davies said: "I write for living. I'm a television scriptwriter; I brought Doctor Who to Cardiff in 2005... but you're now suggesting that I sit, in my Cardiff home, and write, with 48 people an hour flying past, screaming, for six months of the year."

Cardiff-born writer Andrew Davies, who wrote the 2016 TV adaptation of War and Peace, called the venture "reckless", adding that he needed "peace and quiet" for his work.

Among supporters of the plans are the Techniquest science centre and the Natuzzi furniture store, which say it will be good for business.

Barry Shaverin, chief executive of the City Zip Company, said the launch platform would be 100m away from a residents' block, and riders would be travelling with their backs to flats.

A date for the planning committee to consider the proposals has yet to be set.