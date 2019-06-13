Wales

Roath Park lake body discovery 'not suspicious'

  • 13 June 2019
Image caption Police were called to the scene in the early hours of Thursday

A body has been found in a popular pleasure lake in Cardiff.

Police were called to Roath Park lake following reports of someone having entered the water at about 03:00 BST on Thursday.

A team of specialist search officers from South Wales Police recovered a body which has been formally identified.

The family of the deceased has been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

