Image copyright Facebook Image caption Anthony Baker (r) and son Harvey were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court

A vulnerable man was beaten and forced to live in a caravan in a scrap yard for two years.

Anthony Baker, 49, from Earlswood Cottages, Jersey Marine, Neath, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after admitting forced or compulsory labour and actual and grievous bodily harm.

His son Harvey, 19, admitted actual and grievous bodily harm and was given six years in a young offenders institution.

The 20-year-old victim needed hospital treatment after he was found by police.

The pair were sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Friday after admitting the charges at a hearing in May.