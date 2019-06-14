Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Fahad Mohamed Nur was described as "very giving and loving"

A teenager who was found near a train station died from a stab wound to the heart, an inquest heard.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, 18, was found near Cathays train station in Cardiff at about 00:30 BST on 2 June.

He was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales where he died.

An inquest in Pontypridd was opened and adjourned for criminal proceedings to take place, with three men charged with murder and due to stand trial.

Det Insp Stuart Wales told the inquest a post-mortem examination showed the cause of death was a stab wound to the heart.

Image caption Mr Nur was found stabbed near Cathays station

Mr Nur was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, and lived with his parents and siblings in the Cathays area of Cardiff.

Pontypridd Corner's Court heard emergency services were sent to the lane between Corbett Road and Park Place after Mr Nur was found.

"Several witnesses provided help to Fahad and called an ambulance," said Det Insp Wales.

"A post-mortem showed he had suffered multiple sharp-force injuries."

Mr Nur's body was formally identified by his mother at about 11:30 that morning, he added.

Shafiqur Shaddad, 24, of Butetown, Mustafa Aldobhani, 21 and Abdulghalil Aldobhani, 22, of Cathays, have been charged with murder.

They are due to stand trial on 18 November.

Aseel Arar, 34, of Selly Oak, Birmingham, is charged with assisting an offender.

Coroner Rachel Knight suspended the inquest until after the trial.

In a statement following his death, Mr Nur's family said: "There will never be anyone like Fahad.

"He was very giving and loving to his friends and family. He was always the person to make you laugh and was known as the class clown."