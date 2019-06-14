Gorseinon teenager suffers fractures in 20ft roof fall
- 14 June 2019
A boy has suffered "several fractures" after falling at least 20ft (6m) from the roof of a disused building.
The 16-year-old was injured at an industrial estate on West Street, Gorseinon, just after 18:00 BST on Thursday.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics from Wales Air Ambulance and is recovering at Morriston Hospital in Swansea.
Police described his injuries are described as non-life threatening.