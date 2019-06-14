Image copyright Google Image caption The court is having to turn cases away because it has no facilities to hold people securely

A town's magistrates court will hear cases again after it was agreed new cells will be built.

Cases were moved from Wrexham to Mold earlier this year because the closure of the nearby police station meant no cells were available.

Wrexham MP Ian Lucas said building the new custody suite could be hampered by a preservation order on nearby trees.

But HM Courts and Tribunals said funding had been approved and cases should return to Wrexham by late 2020.