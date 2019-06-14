Image copyright Google Image caption The street where the incident took place has been cordoned off

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a domestic incident in Cardiff.

Police said officers were called to Lon-Yr-Efail, Ely, at about 20:00 BST and, despite attempts by paramedics, a 56-year-old man died at the scene.

The street has been cordoned off and investigations into what happened are continuing.

South Wales Police has appealed to anyone with information about the incident to call 101.