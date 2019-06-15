Image copyright Google Image caption A tree preservation order was imposed on 14 of the 22 council-owned trees

Plans to build new prison cells near a magistrates court have been approved following delays caused by discussions over protected trees.

Wrexham Magistrates Court had been using cells at the nearby police station until it closed in January.

Custodial cases have since been dealt with 10 miles (16km) away in Mold.

The town's MP, Ian Lucas, said an agreement had been reached over the trees and funding had been approved to replace the custody facilities.

The imposition of tree preservation orders "slowed progress", Mr Lucas said, in gaining permission for the new cells to be built, but the issues over the trees "are in hand".

A HM Courts and Tribunals spokeswoman said: "We have approved the funding to replace the custody facilities at Wrexham Magistrates' Court.

"Once this work is complete, the magistrates' court work temporarily transferred to Mold will return to Wrexham."

Construction is expected to begin this year and it is hoped the new facility will be in use by the end of 2020.

Image caption The police station closed to the public earlier this year

The decision comes after several years of campaigning by Mr Lucas, who said he is "absolutely delighted" by the decision.

He added: "The campaign was essential to ensure that, in a time of budget cuts, Wrexham would not lose its cells permanently and could, in the long-term, retain its status as the main court centre locally."

The magistrates court in Wrexham used to share cells with the neighbouring police station at Bodhyfryd, but those facilities were lost to the court when the station relocated.

Mr Lucas said: "The retention of the court is important to Wrexham's civic status as the biggest town in north Wales and also commercially for legal firms locally who employ staff in Wrexham town centre because the court is here."