Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption Andrew Taylor loved motorbikes and a bacon and egg sandwich, his family said

A motorcyclist killed in a collision with a van was "one of a kind", his family have said.

Andrew Taylor, 29, died following the crash on Neath Road, Briton Ferry, at about 19:20 BST on Friday.

Police said the family were "completely devastated" by his death.

In a statement, the family said: "Andrew was a loving son, brother, uncle and devoted partner to Francesca and a father of three beautiful young children."

They added: "He was always willing to help anyone at the drop of a hat and was one of a kind.

"His love for vehicles, motorbikes and a bacon and egg sandwich, was clear to all who knew him.

"Andrew was adored by his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses to the crash.